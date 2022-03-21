Florida Antifa Cell Calls for National 'Mobilization' In Response to State's Parents' Rights Bill

One of the Antifa cells in Florida released a statement last Thursday calling for a national "mobilization" of their comrades in response to HB 1557, known as the Parental Rights in Education bill but which has been falsely called the "Don't Say Gay" bill by liberals and the mainstream media.

The "controversial" portion of HB 1557 prohibits teachers talking about sexual orientation and gender identity with students below third grade:

"Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

"The Florida Youth Liberation Front extends its foremost gratitude to all who have acted in solidarity with the anti-DSG student movement in Florida, including Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, and our comrades in Portland," their statement reads.

"HB 1557, better known as the Don’t Say Gay Bill, passed through the Senate a little less than 2 weeks ago. Its signature and subsequent implementation by Governor DeSantis is imminent, which is why we are issuing a general call to mobilization across Florida and the rest of the so-called United States," Florida Youth Liberation Front continued. "Each person who chooses to engage in solidarity actions is welcome to do so in the manner that they please. This could be organizing a walkout at your school, tagging graffiti on your block, or anything else to show support for the anti-DSG movement and Florida’s LGBT+ community. See you out there! In solidarity, YLF."

Florida YLF national call to mobilization against the Don't Say Gay bill pic.twitter.com/UmYZe0jjQV — Florida Youth Liberation Front (@fla_ylf) March 17, 2022

The Florida Youth Liberation Front is part of the Youth Liberation Front network, a loose coalition of Antifa activists across the country who have used social media to organize riots in the past few years. Prominent chapters include the Pacific Northwest Youth Liberation Front and the DC Youth Liberation Front.