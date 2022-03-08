'We're Not Gonna Leave': Leaders of Anti-COVID Mandate Trucker Convoy Meet with GOP Senators

The leaders of American trucker convoy against COVID-related mandates met with Republican Senators Ron Johnson (WI) and Ted Cruz (TX) on Tuesday while the protesters continued to stage 90 minutes away in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Some truckers conducted a separate convoy around the D.C. beltway, which circles around the nation's capitol through Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland.

According to The Washington Post, no immediate action to roll back remaining COVID-19 mandates across the country resulted from the meeting. However, the convoy garnered more media coverage to highlight their efforts.

"I got what I was hoping for. I got two respectful members of the Senate here," Brian Brase said after the meeting. "And I got all the media to come in this room and start covering it. That’s a win for me. That’s a win for the People’s Convoy."

During the meeting, Brase said they will continue protesting around the beltway until the restrictions and mandates are finally lifted and for Congress to hold hearings investigating the government’s response to the pandemic.

Listen- @SenTedCruz and @SenRonJohnson meeting with the “Peoples Convoy”- the group of truckers driving around the beltway in DC in an attempt to protest COVID-19 mandates like vaccine mandates #PeoplesConvoy #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/NIKAskcsQf — Jamie Bittner (@JamieReports) March 8, 2022

Trucking convoy says this has been a peaceful protest. Says this is not a left or right movement. Say this is a peoples movement & American issue. Say there are vaccine mandates still in parts of country. @SenTedCruz @SenRonJohnson #PeoplesConvoy @GrayDCnews pic.twitter.com/WX6V8jAF6J — Jamie Bittner (@JamieReports) March 8, 2022

“We’re going to keep looping the Beltway until we’re heard,” People’s Convoy organzier Brian Brase said. “We’re not going anywhere.”



Brase and others are meeting with Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Ted Cruz (R-Tex.). Read more w/ @karina_elwood @loriara: https://t.co/fNUkIxOhKM pic.twitter.com/PtsjZIXxGj — Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11) March 8, 2022

"We're not going anywhere. We're not gonna leave. We're gonna stay put," Brase explained. "We're gonna keep doing what we're doing until we start getting more meetings like we just had today."

As to the big question if the convoy will enter D.C. city limits, Brase told convoy participants on Monday that was off the table for now due to fear of the federal government conducting an extreme crackdown similar to what happened to protesting Canadian truckers.