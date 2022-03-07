One Anti-Mandate Tucker Convoy Is Now Outside of DC But Will They Go Into the City?

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — The sky was overcast as truck drivers and their supporters gathered at an improvised stage Monday morning to hear Brian Brase, leader of the People's Convoy, give an update on what the next few days will hold. The number of 18-wheelers, along with SUVs and pickup trucks, numbered in the hundreds.

The convoy that started in California and has made its base of operations at the Hagerstown Speedway hinted it could be going into Washington, D.C., city limits to really call attention to its demands to end all remaining COVID-19-related mandates and restrictions. Brase announced plans for the day had changed three times before the 8 A.M. meeting, but the truckers will not be going into D.C. proper on Monday or Tuesday.

One of the main reasons for holding off on blocking traffic in the nation's capital, at least for now, is because the protesters want to be diplomatic. Brase said he has concerns if they escalate to locking down traffic, the federal government will crack down on them with the same ferocity as it has toward January 6 rioters and protesters. Many in the crowd voiced their agreement with Brase's concerns.

"I am fearful of them trying to do to us what they did to those involved in Jan 6. It is our belief that they will try to do that….that means at this time, meaning today, tomorrow, we are not, and will not, go into D.C. proper," said Brase, adding he has to contend with the possibility of truck drivers losing their livelihoods in the event of a crackdown similar to Candian drivers who protested in Ottawa.

Dallas Ambrose, a truck driver who has been doing the job for over 40 years, told Townhall he does not support the idea of going into D.C. city limits.

"I'm against it. I think we can get our point across, you know, by just keep doing what we're doing, just by keeping it up," he said.

Ambrose joined the convoy from Oklahoma and explained he does not know how long he will be in the area, following the mantra of taking it one day at a time.

Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

For Monday, the convoy will be driving around the D.C. beltway at 55 miles-per-hour, the lowest limit allowed by law, while taking up two lanes of traffic. Shutting down the Beltway is also off the table for now.

"We are a serious mission that needs to be taken [seriosuly], that needs to be understood that we are here for a reason and that we want to meet with our legislators to discuss these issues that we laid out here during this process...I must insist that shutting down the Beltway, we will lose the public support. We have the public support and we must maintain that public support," said Brase.

At a second update, Brase revealed the leaders of the convoy will be meeting with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) soon, who will possibly be bringing Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

Townhall Media/Julio Rosas