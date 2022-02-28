Seattle

Shocking Video Shows How Far Seattle Has Fallen Into Lawlessness and Squalor

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Feb 28, 2022
Source: @choeshow/Screenshot

Videos from KOMO News reporter Jonathan Choe reveal the squalid conditions parts of downtown Seattle have turned into as homeless people openly use drugs and trash covers the street.

Where people gather on a daily basis are often in front of stores and business owners say they've been negatively impacted by the constant activity.

"Hundreds of people just taking over store fronts. No wonder businesses are leaving," Choe tweeted.

"You see what they're doing out here. I don't need to say what they're doing out here," a security guard for a store told Choe, referring to the open drug usage.

