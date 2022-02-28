Biden Admin. Asked Florida to Send National Guard Units for SOTU. DeSantis Said No.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) revealed on Monday he rejected a request from President Joe Biden's administration for extra National Guardsmen to provide security in Washington, D.C. while the State of the Union is set to be delivered on Tuesday.

DeSantis said the request came last week as an anti-COVID mandate truck convoy is expected to be in the nation's capital:

Last week, the Biden Administration requested the assistance of State National Guards to deploy to Washington D.C. I have rejected this request — there will be no @FLGuard sent to D.C. for Biden’s State of the Union. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 28, 2022

The request in manpower is in addition to a fence, similar to the one erected after the January 6th riot, being added to the perimeter of the U.S. Capitol building.

"The Department is analyzing a request for assistance from the US Capitol Police and the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency. Those agencies have asked for National Guard personnel to provide support at traffic control points in and around the District to help the USCP and DC government address potential challenges stemming from possible disruptions at key traffic arteries. No decisions have been made yet to approve these requests," said Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby last week.

Here’s the security fence installed around the Capitol ahead of the State of the Union and possible trucker protests. pic.twitter.com/mRB9mR55gq — Alexa Corse (@AlexaCorse) February 28, 2022

Members of the D.C. National Guard have been deployed for traffic duty.