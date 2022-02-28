Biden Admin. Asked Florida to Send National Guard Units for SOTU. DeSantis Said No.

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Feb 28, 2022 6:35 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Admin. Asked Florida to Send National Guard Units for SOTU. DeSantis Said No.

Source: AP Photo/John Raoux

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) revealed on Monday he rejected a request from President Joe Biden's administration for extra National Guardsmen to provide security in Washington, D.C. while the State of the Union is set to be delivered on Tuesday.

DeSantis said the request came last week as an anti-COVID mandate truck convoy is expected to be in the nation's capital:

The request in manpower is in addition to a fence, similar to the one erected after the January 6th riot, being added to the perimeter of the U.S. Capitol building.

"The Department is analyzing a request for assistance from the US Capitol Police and the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.  Those agencies have asked for National Guard personnel to provide support at traffic control points in and around the District to help the USCP and DC government address potential challenges stemming from possible disruptions at key traffic arteries. No decisions have been made yet to approve these requests," said Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby last week.

Members of the D.C. National Guard have been deployed for traffic duty.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Radical Abortion Up Until Birth Bill Defeated in Senate, Thanks to Filibuster and Joe Manchin
Rebecca Downs
UPenn Officials Reportedly Ignore Complaints About Lia Thomas’ Nudity in Women’s Locker Room
Madeline Leesman
Ukrainian Military Confirms Soldiers Who Told Russian Warship to 'Go F--k Yourself' Are 'Alive and Well'
Landon Mion
House Judiciary Republicans Call Out AG Garland for Ignoring School Board Oversight
Rebecca Downs
Did You Catch What Elon Musk Did Over the Weekend?
Katie Pavlich
Here's the Thread That Shreds the Obama-Clinton ‘Tough on Russia’ Narrative
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular