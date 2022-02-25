DeSantis Promises This Is Where He'll Send Illegal Immigrants If They Keep Being Brought to Florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) promised if the Biden administration continues facilitating transporting people who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to his state, then he will reroute them to President Joe Biden's home state of Deleware.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday, DeSantis noted he banned sanctuary cities in Florida after becoming governor and he is working with the state legislature to obtain funds to send illegal immigrants brought to Florida to be taken to Deleware.

"We are in the process of getting money from the legislature so that if Joe Biden is dumping illegal aliens in Florida, I'm re-routing them to Delaware... we'll do some in D.C. and Hollywood as well," DeSantis said to a roaring applause from the CPAC crowd.

During the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, thousands of families and unaccompanied minors have been allowed to be released into the U.S. with either a notice-to-appear or a notice-to-report to continue their asylum cases. They are often given airplane or bus tickets with money provided by charities, who have been reimbursed with taxpayer money, family members already in the U.S., or a combination of both. There have also been single adult men who were flown in the dead of night further into the country.

Joseph Edlow, former acting director for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, testified to the House Freedom Caucus earlier this month that he does not know what authority the Biden administration is using to justify taking single adult males away from the southern border and dropping them off further into the country.

"Why are they not Title 42? I have no idea why these individuals are not appropriate for Title 42...What is the authority then to release these individuals away from the border? There is none. There's no parole authority that exists under law that I'm aware of that would allow DHS summarily release these individuals and put on these flights," he explained.



