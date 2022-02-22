Philadelphia

Philadelphia Mayor: Citizens Should Be Worried About Crime BUT I Don't Want Them Carrying Guns

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Feb 22, 2022 2:55 PM
  Share   Tweet
Philadelphia Mayor: Citizens Should Be Worried About Crime BUT I Don't Want Them Carrying Guns

Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D) conceded city residents should be worried about their safety as crime continues to rise in the area, particularly homicides, but he does not want law-abiding citizens to carry guns to protect themselves.

"I think people should be concerned about their safety. There’s too many guns on the streets.  I don’t think they should go hiding in the basement, but I would be concerned about my surroundings, be concerned about in a car, what's around me. It's what you do in a city," Kenney said on Tuesday.

"I don't advocate carrying guns for anybody, to tell you the truth, other than law enforcement officers and FBI agents and ATF agents. Nobody else should be carrying one," he continued.

"We should focus on shootings when the crisis is shootings," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said in January, according to WHYY. "I don’t think that’s complicated," adding, "This is a slight increase from terrible to terrible. That’s where we are with homicides. This is truly a terrible crisis that we are suffering through."

Recommended
Is Canada Becoming Cuba?
Dennis Prager

In 2021, Philadelphia had a record-setting 562 homicides, more than any year since the city started tracking them in 1960. So far in 2022, Philadelphia has seen 64 homicides, slightly down 4 percent from this time last year, according to The Hill.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
After Clarifying the Definition of 'Invasion,' Biden Announces New Sanctions on Russia
Katie Pavlich
Oh, So That's Why the CDC Is Burying a Report on the Effectiveness of COVID Vaccine Boosters
Matt Vespa
'It Has Begun:' Trump Blasts Biden's Russia Weakness and Warns Americans of What's Next
Katie Pavlich
Watch: Ron DeSantis' Tourism Victory Lap
Guy Benson
What Is Putin's Long-term Ukraine Strategy? Condi Rice Explained It Clearly in 2014.
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Romania Prepared to Accept 500,000 Ukrainian Refugees: Report
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular