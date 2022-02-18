Ottawa Police Threatens Media With Arrest Amid Crackdown on Trucker Protest

The Ottawa Police Service is starting to crack down on the Canadian truck drivers who have been protesting in the capital for weeks against the country's COVID-related restrictions and mandates. In a tweet, the police warned members of the media may be arrested if they are found within the "enforcement" zones.

"All media who are attending the area, please keep a distance and stay out of police operations for your safety. Anyone found within areas undergoing enforcement may be subject to arrest," Ottawa police tweeted.

All media who are attending the area, please keep a distance and stay out of police operations for your safety. Anyone found within areas undergoing enforcement may be subject to arrest. There will be a media availability later today at 474 Elgin Street. #ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 18, 2022

Fox News reporter Matt Finn, who is on the scene in Ottawa, said his camera crew was told to stay away from the crackdown or face arrest.

Ottawa police are telling media cameras, including one of ours, to stay away from trucker crackdown or face arrest https://t.co/cCVftDiBra — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) February 18, 2022

As police move in on the protesters, Ottawa police said they have arrested at least 15 people so far and have removed 4 vehicles:

There are several heavily armed police officers on hand as they advance on the freedom protestors in Ottawa.



Police horses are on hand as the crackdown on freedom protestors continues in Ottawa.



