Canada

Ottawa Police Threatens Media With Arrest Amid Crackdown on Trucker Protest

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Feb 18, 2022 12:35 PM
  Share   Tweet
Ottawa Police Threatens Media With Arrest Amid Crackdown on Trucker Protest

Source: AP Photo/Robert Bumsted

The Ottawa Police Service is starting to crack down on the Canadian truck drivers who have been protesting in the capital for weeks against the country's COVID-related restrictions and mandates. In a tweet, the police warned members of the media may be arrested if they are found within the "enforcement" zones.

"All media who are attending the area, please keep a distance and stay out of police operations for your safety. Anyone found within areas undergoing enforcement may be subject to arrest," Ottawa police tweeted.

Fox News reporter Matt Finn, who is on the scene in Ottawa, said his camera crew was told to stay away from the crackdown or face arrest.

As police move in on the protesters, Ottawa police said they have arrested at least 15 people so far and have removed 4 vehicles:

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
White House Spox Can't Confirm If Biden Worked This Week
Spencer Brown
Afghan Refugees Were Not Properly Vetted For Terrorism and It Gets Worse From There
Katie Pavlich
Minnesota GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn Dies of Cancer
Madeline Leesman
Revealed: A New Polling Nugget That the Biden White House is Going to Hate
VIP
Guy Benson
Emails Shine New Light on CDC-Facebook COVID Collusion
Spencer Brown
Why Some Cybersecurity Experts Are Warning Olympians About Using This App During Games
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular