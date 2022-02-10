White House

'Look At How Bad These Numbers Are': New CNN Poll Shows How Unpopular Joe Biden Is

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Feb 10, 2022 2:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
'Look At How Bad These Numbers Are': New CNN Poll Shows How Unpopular Joe Biden Is

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

A new poll from CNN that was conducted by SSRS shows how President Joe Biden's popularity is cratering to new lows.

A whopping 58 percent of Americans said they disapprove of the way Biden is handling his job as president, with 41 percent of respondents saying they approve of his job performance. It marks a steep drop in approval from March 2021, where Biden's approval stood at 51 percent. Though Biden's approval rating still stood at 83 percent among Democrats, CNN noted that it is down from 94 percent late last summer.

It doesn't stop there. Fifty-six percent of respondents surveyed said they can't think of anything Biden has done that they approve of.

"Look at how bad these numbers are," CNN anchor John King said when he first reported the findings of their poll.

Biden's approval ratings have crashed so hard that former President Donald Trump had a higher approval rating than Biden at this point of his presidency, with the trend starting earlier this month.

CNN's poll results are no outlier as RealClearPolitics shows Biden's approval rating average is under 40 percent.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Wisconsin Democrat Steps on Rake with Tweet About School Choice
Spencer Brown
Leader McCarthy Slams Biden Administration’s ‘Data-Defying Logic’ Behind Mask Mandates
Madeline Leesman
Is the National Archives Getting Things Ready for a New Anti-Trump Witch Hunt?
Matt Vespa
'Damning': New Army Report Details More Biden Failures in Afghanistan
Spencer Brown
Father Breaks Down: 'I Will Never Forgive Myself For Not Fighting More' Against Child Mask Mandates
Guy Benson

Oh, So That's What a Georgia School Did to Handle Its 'Unwoke' and 'Insubordinate' Parents
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular