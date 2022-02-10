'Look At How Bad These Numbers Are': New CNN Poll Shows How Unpopular Joe Biden Is

A new poll from CNN that was conducted by SSRS shows how President Joe Biden's popularity is cratering to new lows.

A whopping 58 percent of Americans said they disapprove of the way Biden is handling his job as president, with 41 percent of respondents saying they approve of his job performance. It marks a steep drop in approval from March 2021, where Biden's approval stood at 51 percent. Though Biden's approval rating still stood at 83 percent among Democrats, CNN noted that it is down from 94 percent late last summer.

It doesn't stop there. Fifty-six percent of respondents surveyed said they can't think of anything Biden has done that they approve of.

"Look at how bad these numbers are," CNN anchor John King said when he first reported the findings of their poll.

CNN: 56% of Americans say "NOTHING" when asked what President Biden has done that they approve of.



"Look at how bad these numbers are." pic.twitter.com/8CUbwT1xme — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 10, 2022

Biden's approval ratings have crashed so hard that former President Donald Trump had a higher approval rating than Biden at this point of his presidency, with the trend starting earlier this month.

It's official: for the first time, Trump's approval rating is higher than Biden's at this point in office, 41.9% to 41.3% pic.twitter.com/CDDTPfdEMw — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) February 2, 2022

CNN's poll results are no outlier as RealClearPolitics shows Biden's approval rating average is under 40 percent.