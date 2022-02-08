Ottawa Police Reveal What Methods They Are Using to Crack Down on the Protesting Truck Drivers

Ottawa police will start cracking down on the semi truck drivers who drove into the nation's capitol to protest Canada's COVID-19-related mandates and shut down traffic in sections of the city while blaring their horns.

While no there are no reports of widespread violence, one Ottowa police officer detailed what steps they are taking to reprimand the truckers and their supporters.

"We have increased ability to identify and target protesters and supporters of protesters who are funding and enabling harmful activity by the protesters themselves," said Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly. "Investigative evidence gathering teams are gathering financial, digital, vehicle registration, driver identification, insurance status, and other related evidence that will be used in prosecutions."

Sloly further promised minor infractions such as traffic and insurance violations will be aggressively pursued.

"The hatred, the violence, the illegal acts that Ottawa residents and businesses have endured over the last week is unacceptable under any circumstance," Sloly said without citing any evidence of the "violence."

"Our goal is to end the demonstration," he added.

In addition to the methods, Sloly stated, officers have been confiscating fuel cans heading into the protest zone to prevent the trucks and other vehicles from being refueled.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated hundreds of Royal Canadian Mounted Police "have been mobilized to support the Ottawa Police Services. We’re also working with municipal partners to further strengthen our response..."