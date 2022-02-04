New Supercut Reminds Us Why CNN's Credibility Is Lower Than Its Ratings

CNN has been in the news a lot lately, and not for the right reasons. Their former president, Jeff Zucker, stepped down this week after it was revealed he failed to disclose a personal relationship with a subordinate that he had for some time, though it was apparently an open secret at the network. There are also some rumblings there are other reasons for Zucker's forced resignation.

The revelation to the wider public was the result of an investigation into former anchor Chris Cuomo's time at CNN, where he was fired after it was revealed he was much more involved than previously thought in his brother's, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D-NY), defense of accusations of sexual harassment. Needless to say, it's been a rough few months at the alleged news network, but a supercut compiled by Grabien reminds us that they are also bad at doing the news too!

Everything from their breathless coverage of the phony Steele Dossier, to questioning if Russian President Vladimir Putin blackmailed former President Donald Trump to the false allegations of gang rape by then-student Brett Kavanaugh to the smears against the Covington Catholic kids and Nick Sandman, is all included in the compilation.

More recent examples include CNN contributor Bakari Sellers pushing the false claims Border Patrol agents were "whipping" Haitians who were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, Cuomo praising Dr. Anthony Fauci for "fighting the good fight," and John Berman calling the rise in COVID-19 infections a "pandemic of the unvaccinated."

The video from Grabien is only two minutes long but you can be sure it could be much longer, but that would require watching much more CNN than one should probably watch.



