Jen Psaki Reveals How Clueless the Biden Admin Is About the Border Crisis

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jan 31, 2022 3:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Jen Psaki Reveals How Clueless the Biden Admin Is About the Border Crisis

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday she has not seen the leaked audio and video from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' and Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz's disastrous visit to the southern border, where agents vented their frustration towards the two for the ongoing and self-inflicted border crisis.

The leaked audio, first reported by Townhall, came from Mayorkas' and Ortiz's meeting with agents in Yuma, Arizona and the leaked video came from their meeting with agents in Laredo, Texas. Both meetings became heated and tense as both Mayorkas and Ortiz tried to address the agents' concerns about the lack of border security due to the Biden administration's policies.

"I haven't watched in detail the video," Psaki said on Monday when asked about the low morale within Border Patrol.

"Of course, the role that Border Patrol agents play in ensuring security and safety at our borders is something that there's great value for in this administration," she continued, adding to ask further questions to the Department of Homeland Security.

It is entirely possible Psaki has seen more of the video than what she is willing to let on because it is impossible for the White House to spin the disaster they helped create. Either way, any of the possibilities does not inspire confidence in those in charge to do what is needed to stop the crisis.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Ron DeSantis Just Owned the Liberal Media Again on COVID...And They're Probably Too Stupid to Notice
Matt Vespa
Biden Ripped For Dodging Press Questions...Again
Katie Pavlich

More Crusty Musicians Are Triggered by Free Speech
Matt Vespa

Pelosi's New Bill Would Be a Boon for the Chinese Communist Party
Spencer Brown
'Busload After Busload:' Bill Melugin's Stunning Report on Biden's Border Crisis
Guy Benson
Psaki Mocks Violent Crime Concerns as 'An Alternative Universe'
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular