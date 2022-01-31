Jen Psaki Reveals How Clueless the Biden Admin Is About the Border Crisis

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday she has not seen the leaked audio and video from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' and Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz's disastrous visit to the southern border, where agents vented their frustration towards the two for the ongoing and self-inflicted border crisis.

The leaked audio, first reported by Townhall, came from Mayorkas' and Ortiz's meeting with agents in Yuma, Arizona and the leaked video came from their meeting with agents in Laredo, Texas. Both meetings became heated and tense as both Mayorkas and Ortiz tried to address the agents' concerns about the lack of border security due to the Biden administration's policies.

NEW: Tense exchange between @CBP agents & @USBPChief today in Laredo—Chief Ortiz says they signed up for this job. Agent says, “For evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing… Good men are doing nothing. You’re allowing illegal aliens to be dropped off in communities…” pic.twitter.com/hITyachCIH — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) January 29, 2022

"I haven't watched in detail the video," Psaki said on Monday when asked about the low morale within Border Patrol.

"Of course, the role that Border Patrol agents play in ensuring security and safety at our borders is something that there's great value for in this administration," she continued, adding to ask further questions to the Department of Homeland Security.

Jen Psaki admits that she isn't aware of leaked video of Border Patrol agents ripping DHS Secretary Mayorkas and Border Patrol Chief Ortiz to their faces: pic.twitter.com/L53AO9LnXm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 31, 2022

It is entirely possible Psaki has seen more of the video than what she is willing to let on because it is impossible for the White House to spin the disaster they helped create. Either way, any of the possibilities does not inspire confidence in those in charge to do what is needed to stop the crisis.