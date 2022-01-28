Mexico

Illegal Immigrant Suspected of Killing Texas Cop Found Hiding in Mexico

Jan 28, 2022
Source: Mark Herman/Harris County Constable

The illegal immigrant accused of killing Harris County Constable Charles Galloway with a rifle on Sunday was arrested by Mexican police and U.S. Marshals after he was found hiding in the border town of Ciudad Acuña.

The New York Post reported that Oscar Rosales, 51, has been a fugitive in Texas for 25 years and is wanted for murder in El Salvador. Mexican police handed Rosales over to the United States after being caught. Rosales has been charged with capital murder for allegedly shooting Galloway through the windshield of his squad car during a Houston traffic stop early Sunday morning.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed to Fox News Rosales is not a U.S. citizen and was in the country illegally.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg declined to comment on Rosales immigration status but said the Honduran, Guatemalan, and El Salvadorian governments had been notified of his capture. 

“He was arrested for aggravated assault with a knife back in 1995,” she said. Rosales pled guilty and was given probation, which Ogg said he promptly jumped.

“He absconded and literally evaded detection and capture by law enforcement on that open warrant for 25 years,” she said.


