The Five Hardcore Criminals Caught Illegally Crossing the Southern Border In Only 30 Hours

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector have been busy in the last 30 hours with U.S. Customs and Border Protection announcing agents had arrested "five criminal migrants, including two convicted murderers, a sex offender, and known gang members."

During the early morning hours on January 11, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents arrested a group of eight single adult migrants from Mexico and El Salvador along a popular crossing spot in Mission, Texas. "It was discovered through criminal records checks that a Salvadoran male within the group was arrested in 2005 in Dallas, Texas, for murder intentionally causing death, a first-degree felony. The 35-year-old was convicted and sentenced to 6 years’ confinement. The criminal migrant was also identified as an MS-13 gang member."

Also on Tuesday, a Mexican national was identified as a convicted sex offender during processing at the Fort Brown Border Patrol Station:

"In 2008, the 36-year-old migrant was arrested by the Dekalb County Police Department for criminal attempt to commit felony rape, aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the first degree, and obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency phone call. He was ultimately convicted for sexual battery and obstructing or hindering a person making an emergency phone call and sentenced to six months’ imprisonment. The criminal migrant has a lengthy record to include multiple arrests for drug and alcohol related offenses, as well as various assaults and thefts."

On January 12, agents assigned to the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station apprehended four single adult males west of the Rio Grande City Port of Entry after they illegally entered the country. While processing the group at the station, "it was revealed that a Salvadoran national among the group is a convicted murderer. In January 2010, the 37-year-old male was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for attempted murder with a deadly weapon, but the charge was later amended to second-degree murder. He was convicted and sentenced to 120-300 months’ imprisonment."

Two MS-13 gang members were arrested by Border Patrol agents on Tuesday and Wednesday: