Biden Top Economic Adviser: 'I Would Not Say that We Got It Wrong' on Inflation Because...

Jared Bernstein, a member of the Council of Economic Advisers, told CNN on Wednesday it's not the White House's fault for not being better prepared for inflation reaching historic heights.

Wednesday morning's release of consumer price data for December shows that costs have soared seven percent in the previous 12 months, a level of inflation not seen since 1982. President Joe Biden assured Americans in July of last year, "There's nobody suggesting there's unchecked inflation on the way – no serious economist."