Los Angeles

LAPD Saves Pilot Who Crashed Landed on Tracks with Seconds to Spare of Oncoming Train

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jan 10, 2022 1:35 PM
  Share   Tweet
LAPD Saves Pilot Who Crashed Landed on Tracks with Seconds to Spare of Oncoming Train

Source: @LAPDHQ/Screenshot

Los Angeles Police Department officers assigned to the Foothill Division were able to save a small plane pilot who had to conduct an emergency landing on train tracks while a train was oncoming.

The incident was caught on officers' body cameras and bystander video. The body camera footage shows the officers who responded to the crash struggling to get the injured man out of the plane. Eventually, the officers were able to free the man and drag him away. Seconds later, the oncoming train plowed into the crashed plane.

In the bystander video, debris from the plane nearly hit the man recording the crash. Luis Jimenez called the officers "heroes, thankful for their bravery and valor":

The Los Angeles Fire Department said in a news release the pilot was "transported to a regional trauma center by LAFD Paramedics. No fire. Minor fuel spill has been contained by firefighters. No other injuries reported."

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Stores Shelves Are Empty Again
Katie Pavlich
CDC Director Finally Admits Major Factor Behind People Dying from Wuhan Coronavirus
Katie Pavlich
No, Justice Gorsuch Didn't Botch the Number of Annual Flu Deaths
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
'The View's' Sunny Hostin's Absurd Excuse for Justice Sotomayor Getting COVID Facts Wrong
Julio Rosas
AOC Gets Roasted With Her Own Standard
Katie Pavlich
Schlichter: The Greatest Apocalypse in History
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular