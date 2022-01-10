LAPD Saves Pilot Who Crashed Landed on Tracks with Seconds to Spare of Oncoming Train

Los Angeles Police Department officers assigned to the Foothill Division were able to save a small plane pilot who had to conduct an emergency landing on train tracks while a train was oncoming.

The incident was caught on officers' body cameras and bystander video. The body camera footage shows the officers who responded to the crash struggling to get the injured man out of the plane. Eventually, the officers were able to free the man and drag him away. Seconds later, the oncoming train plowed into the crashed plane.

Foothill Division Officers displayed heroism and quick action by saving the life of a pilot who made an emergency landing on the railroad tracks at San Fernando Rd. and Osborne St., just before an oncoming train collided with the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/DDxtGGIIMo — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 10, 2022

In the bystander video, debris from the plane nearly hit the man recording the crash. Luis Jimenez called the officers "heroes, thankful for their bravery and valor":

@LAPDOVB @LAPDHQ @911LAPD LAPD officers are heroes, thankful for their bravery and valor. Wish you guys were hiring, I am 21. — Luis Jimenez (@ComposerLuis) January 10, 2022

The Los Angeles Fire Department said in a news release the pilot was "transported to a regional trauma center by LAFD Paramedics. No fire. Minor fuel spill has been contained by firefighters. No other injuries reported."