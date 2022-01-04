Patton Oswalt Apologizes to the Woke Mob for Taking a Picture with Dave Chappelle

Comedian Patton Oswalt posted a lengthy post on his Instagram account explaining why he committed the "grave sin" of taking a picture with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle, who extreme leftists have been accusing of extreme anti-transgender views by making jokes about the community.

Oswalt said he had not seen Chappelle in a long time and he wanted to take the picture because they have been friends for over thirty years.

"He’s refocused and refined ideas a lot of us took as settled about race & history & Life On Planet Earth and spun them around with a phrase or punchline. We’ve done bad & good gigs, open mikes & TV tapings. But we also 100% disagree about transgender rights & representation. I support trans peoples’ rights — ANYONE’S rights — to live safely in the world as their fullest selves." Patton wrote.

"For all the things he’s helped ME evolve on, I’ll always disagree with where he stands NOW on transgender issues. But I also don’t believe a seeker like him is done evolving, learning. You know someone that long, see the struggles and changes, it’s impossible to cut them off. Impossible not to be hopeful and open and cheer them on," he continued.

Patton added he has felt guilt over cutting off friends with who he couldn't agree on certain issues, which has led him to wonder if that only made them dig deeper into their beliefs.

"I’m an LGBTQ ally. I’m a loyal friend. There’s friction in those traits that I need to reconcile myself, and not let cause feels of betrayal in ANYONE else. And I’m sorry, truly sorry, that I didn’t consider the hurt this would cause. Or the DEPTH of that hurt," Oswalt said.

Despite the apology, some leftists still remained critical of Oswalt's picture.

You do realize that giving someone time to evolve is coming from a position of privilege, right? Those whose lives are threatened by bigotry don’t have that luxury. — Michael P. Holtz (@MichaelPHoltz) January 3, 2022

We're so different!



For me, it's easy not being friends with a transphobe.



For you, it's hard not be to friends with a transphobe.



Perhaps you should rethink what "ally" means in the context of being an ally to the LGBTQ community. — Margaret Elisabeth?? #BDS (@Rainbow_Silks) January 2, 2022

If transphobia isn't a dealbreaker for you just say it and own it. This performative hemming and hawing is just introspection-shaped narrativecraft. Dave's been bad about this and is gleefully getting worse. You don't see that as a reason not to share a stage. That's kinda it. — Tom Joad The Wet Sprocket (Nonmedical) (@Adequate_Scott) January 3, 2022