WATCH: Portland Neighborhood Sounds Like Chicago with Over 100 Rounds Being Fired

A neighborhood in northeast Portland, Oregon was the scene of around 100 rounds being fired as the city sees an increase in shootings after taking away funding from the police bureau in response to anti-police protests and riots.

The Portland Police Bureau said in a statement that no one was known to be injured at the time and it appeared to have involved a group of people:

"On Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 9:42p.m., East Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the 10800 block of Northeast Weidler Street. When officers arrived, they located evidence of gunfire, including almost 100 cartridge casings of multiple calibers (photos). They found multiple parked vehicles in a nearby restaurant parking lot had been damaged by bullets. At this time, there are no known physical injuries connected to this event.



"Upon investigation, officers located video from a residential surveillance system that captured the shooting and appeared to involve a group of people."

In a video of the shooting, people can be seen running away:

Watch the shocking video of street thugs shooting 100 rounds in a northeast Portland, Ore. neighborhood on 28 Dec. The city is dealing with record homicides & shootings after the police were defunded last year & the gun violence reduction team abolished. pic.twitter.com/os3DmVZ4qt — Andy Ngô ?????? (@MrAndyNgo) December 30, 2021

In October, the city reached the milestone of having the most homicides in recent years, with over 80 killings. KGW8 reported at the time the city would surpass 1,200 shootings by the end of the year. In 2019, Portland Police reported fewer than 400.