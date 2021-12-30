New York City

Over-panicked New Yorkers Are Clogging Up 911 Lines and ERs for Mild COVID Symptoms and Tests

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Dec 30, 2021 1:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

The panic over the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which is milder than previous variants, in New York City is now causing a strain on the city's medical and emergency services as people are jamming up 911 lines and emergency rooms over minor symptoms.

New York City Councilmember and Chair of the Health Committee Mark Levine has pleaded with residents to not call 911 for mild symptoms or to go to an emergency room for COVID-19 tests. 

The New York City Fire Department tweeted a video telling people "ambulances do not provide testing for COVID-19, and patients are not transported to a hospital to be tested upon request."

"Please only call 911 during a real emergency," the department added.

Levine said there has been an increase in hospitalizations, standing at over 3,000 despite having mask and vaccine mandates in place.

