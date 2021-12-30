Over-panicked New Yorkers Are Clogging Up 911 Lines and ERs for Mild COVID Symptoms and Tests

The panic over the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which is milder than previous variants, in New York City is now causing a strain on the city's medical and emergency services as people are jamming up 911 lines and emergency rooms over minor symptoms.

New York City Councilmember and Chair of the Health Committee Mark Levine has pleaded with residents to not call 911 for mild symptoms or to go to an emergency room for COVID-19 tests.

The New York City Fire Department tweeted a video telling people "ambulances do not provide testing for COVID-19, and patients are not transported to a hospital to be tested upon request."

"Please only call 911 during a real emergency," the department added.

New Yorkers – ambulances do not provide testing for COVID-19, and patients are not transported to a hospital to be tested upon request. Transport decisions are made based on medical needs. Please only call 911 during a real emergency. For non-emergencies, call 311. pic.twitter.com/ICwjX6t07x — FDNY (@FDNY) December 29, 2021

NYC EMS is getting hit from both sides—high call volume and 30% of workforce out sick.



Too many NYs are calling 911 with only mild covid symptoms, or even just to get a test.



Now FDNY is pleading: only call for an ambulance if you have a medical emergency. https://t.co/omVqoz281N — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) December 30, 2021

Hospitals in NYC are getting hit hard by covid. Many are now dialing back elective procedures.



All of us have a role in helping w/ this:



1) Do everything you can to slow the spread



2) Don’t go to ER unless you have true emergency (not just mild covid symptoms & wanting a test) pic.twitter.com/XEvUmKsCoC — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) December 30, 2021

Levine said there has been an increase in hospitalizations, standing at over 3,000 despite having mask and vaccine mandates in place.