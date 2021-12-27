Dr. Fauci: You Should 'Stay Away' From Your New Year's Eve Plans Even If Vaccinated

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN on Monday Americans should stay away from large gatherings for New Year's Eve even if people are fully vaccinated with boosters because they would not know if others are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

"I do wonder we are approaching New Year’s Eve at the end of this week, a lot of people have got events and gatherings planned, and I know you said it’s OK to be with friends and family if you’re vaccinated and boosted, but what is your advice to people about larger settings for New Year’s parties?" CNN's Kaitlan Collins asked.

"Kaitlan, I would stay away from that, I mean, I — I have been telling people consistently that if you’re vaccinated and boosted and you have a family setting in the home with family and relatives, but when you’re talking about a New Year’s Eve party we have 30, 40, 50 people celebrating you do not know the status of the vaccination, I would recommend strongly stay away from that this year," Fauci said. "There will be other years to do that but not this year."

Fauci gave similar instructions about large gatherings for Christmas, saying fully vaccinated people should not participate.

Fauci's advice comes as the United States is experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases spurred by the Omicron variant though it appears to be a much milder strain. Dr. Angelique Coetzee, one of the first doctors in South Africa to treat patients with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, previously told CNN they had seen a decrease in COVID cases in the region where Omicron was first detected. South Africa, which has a lower vaccination rate compared to the U.S., did see an increase in COVID cases with the Omicron variant but they did not see a rise in hospitalizations or deaths.