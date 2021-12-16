Florida's Latina Lieutenant Governor Rips Into Liberals Who Continue to Push 'Latinx'

Jeanette Nuñez, the lieutenant governor of Florida, took time on Wednesday to blast Democrats and corporations who continue to push the recently made up gender-neutral term "Latinx."

Nuñez made the remarks during an announcement by Governor Ron DeSantis (R) where he proposed legislation to ban state funding from schools that teach critical race theory and prohibits corporations from including it in employee training programs.

"I don't know about but I refuse to embrace these ridiculous woke terms like 'Latinx.' That's not happening. I can tell you, I am proud to stand here as the first Latina lieutenant governor in the history of our great state. And I am offended by that term, 'Latinx,'" Nuñez said.

"And you know when it's bad when the left-leaning, fake news Miami Herald editorial board begs Democrats and progressives to drop the term," she added.

I am proud to serve as the first Latina lieutenant governor of the great state of Florida — and I am offended by the term Latinx. pic.twitter.com/7o3h494xtK — Jeanette Nuñez (@LtGovNunez) December 15, 2021

Polling after polling has shown Latinos in the U.S. refuse to use the term. A recent poll by Bendixen & Amandi International showed only two percent of Hispanic voters would use "Latinx" to describe their heritage. Latino or Latina came in at 21 percent, with a whopping 68 percent saying they use Hispanic. "Something else" beat "Latinx" at 8 percent.

The poll found 40 percent overall found "Latinx" offensive on some level and 30 percent said they were less likely to support a politician or political organization if they used the new term.

Pew Research's poll in 2020 discovered only 3 percent of Hispanics use the term "Latinx," while a Gallup poll this year had the number at 4 percent.