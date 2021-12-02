'Death 2 America': Far-Left ASU Students Have Public Tantrum Over Rittenhouse Verdict

Far-left students at Arizona State University protested the idea of Kyle Rittenhouse attending online courses on Wednesday even though he is no longer enrolled in the non-degree-seeking program.

The protest was organized by a coalition of student groups that comprised of the Arizona State University Students for Socialism, Students for Justice in Palestine, Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and MECHA de ASU.

Speakers at the protest said the only reason why Rittenhouse was found not guilty of murder is due to the fact he is white. The claim ignores the fact each time Rittenhouse shot someone, it was because the aggressors, who were white, were actively attacking him during the Kenosha riots.

The group chanted "Killer Kyle off our campus!" even though he was never on campus while taking the online courses. "Death 2 America," was one sign at the rally.

ARIZONA: Kyle Rittenhouse didn’t get a guilty verdict because he was F*cking WHITE!”



“Kyle… killed black and brown people”



The far-left protest was countered by supporters of Rittenhouse.

"Our rally tonight was a complete success, ASU heard our demands and we showed those fascist counter protestors that we will not be intimidated!" Students for Socialism ASU tweeted after the event. "The people that came out tonight to support killer kyle rittenhouse prove our argument, that if rittenhouse is allowed on campus he will be followed by countless racist, homophobic bigots."