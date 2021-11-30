China

New American Enes Kanter Freedom's Message for Citizens Who Constantly Whine About the Country

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Nov 30, 2021 10:40 AM
  Share   Tweet
New American Enes Kanter Freedom's Message for Citizens Who Constantly Whine About the Country

Source: AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom officially became a U.S. citizen on Monday and told Tucker Carlson during an interview U.S. citizens who do nothing but complain about the country should shut up.

"It seems like people who move here from countries that are not free appreciate the freedoms here much more than a lot of us who grew up with those freedoms. Have you noticed that?" Carlson asked.

"I’m just going to say this and be honest, people should feel really blessed and lucky to be in America. They love to criticize it, but when you live in a country like Turkey or China or somewhere else, you will appreciate the freedoms you have here," Freedom said.

"I feel like they should just please keep their mouth shut and stop criticizing the greatest nation in the world and they should focus on their freedoms and democracy. America gave me everything I had, so I definitely appreciate the United States of America," he added.

The NBA star and outspoken human rights advocate changed his last name to Freedom to celebrate becoming an American citizen.

Freedom further put fellow athletes in the hot seat for saying they support human rights but stay silent when abuses are done in countries where they can make money,

"There are so many athletes, so many actors, so many celebrities out there who are scared because if they criticize China, obviously they will be affected. Endorsement deals, contracts, many would be a factor. They are scared to say anything. But to me, human rights, democracy, and freedom is way more important than anything they can offer me," he said.


Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
CNBC Host: Let the Military Enforce a Nationwide COVID Vaccine Mandate
Matt Vespa
Fed Chair Blows Up Biden's Argument Inflation is 'Transitory'
Katie Pavlich
Black Friday Gun Sales Can Best Be Summed Up with Two Words
Matt Vespa
Report: Faux-Woke Disney Censors 'Simpsons' Episode in Hong Kong, Erasing CCP Massacre Reference
Guy Benson
'Large Portion' of Oil Tapped from Strategic Reserves by Biden Will Go to China, India
Spencer Brown
Did You Catch What Biden Said About Our 'New Normal'?
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular