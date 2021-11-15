Rittenhouse Trial Prosecutor Called Rioting BLM Crowd 'Heroes.' Here's What Those 'Heroes' Were Doing.

KENOSHA, Wisc. — During his closing argument on Monday, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger called the crowd that had been rioting on the night of August 25, 2020, a crowd that "was full of heroes" because they were trying to stop an "active shooter," that shooter being Kyle Rittenhouse.

"You know, we’ve had several police officers testify that in an active shooter situation, their first instinct, their first training is to go in and stop the threat. They don’t sit there and wonder, well, maybe it was self-defense. I don’t know, I’m going to, you know, wait and see. And every day we read about heroes that stop active shooters. That’s what was going on here. And that crowd was right. And that crowd was full of heroes. That crowd did something that, honestly, I’m not sure I would’ve had the courage to do," Binger told the jury.

That description of the crowd is simply not true. I should know, I was there and documented what they were doing that night. To start off the night, the rioters attacked the very courthouse where the trial is taking place, it's the building where Binger goes to work. Even after the crowd of rioters were pushed out of the park, they continued to attack the police.

In addition to attacking police, some of the rioters continued to set fires and damage random buildings.

