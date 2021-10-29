Tucker Carlson Hits Back at Liz Cheney After Saying Upcoming January 6 Documentary Is Full of 'Lies'

Liz Cheney

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Oct 29, 2021 10:30 AM
Source: Gage Skidmore

Fox News host Tucker Carlson tore into Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) after she tweeted the upcoming documentary about the Capitol riot is "the same type of lies that provoked violence on January 6. As @FoxNews knows, the election wasn’t stolen and January 6 was not a 'false flag' operation."

Carlson's documentary, titled "Patriot Purge," promises to uncover the "true story behind 1/6" and is set to premiere on November 1. Cheney was among the many critics who said Carlson's production is dangerous despite it not being released yet.

"The bottom of her statement, Cheney made her point explicit: 'Make this man stop talking. Deplatform his show at once.' That was a point of the tweet and it was pretty amusing to read it. This is not CNN. We work for Fox News. Our bosses don't pull people off the air just because some screechy little politician does not like what we say. Sorry, Liz Cheney. Keep in mind that Liz Cheney has not even seen the film she is so angry about, just the trailer. A minute and 42 seconds pulled from three full episodes. Liz Cheney is not waiting for the facts here. She knows for certain we have weapons of mass destruction, and she plans to invade," Carlson said on Thursday.

"In some ways, you can see why Cheney was so enraged by our trailer. Until yesterday, she and Nancy Pelosi had a monopoly on how Americans were allowed to understand January 6th. It was a 'racist insurrection,' they told us with straight faces. 'It was the single worst day of political violence since 9/11, the Civil War.' That was there often repeated storyline, and they were entirely in charge of that storyline no questions were allowed," he continued. "But unfortunately for them, that is not how a free society works."

Carlson said the show contacted Cheney's office so they could have her on to discuss the topic, but "she emphatically refused to come. It turns out Liz Cheney is not simply a liar, she is also a coward. Not really surprising, neocons usually are cowards," adding the offer still stands and she is welcomed to appear on the show.

