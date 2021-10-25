Illegal Immigration

Another Large Migrant Caravan Is Heading Towards the US: 'Tell Biden We Are Coming'

Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Oct 25, 2021 5:15 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

Another migrant caravan that formed in southern Mexico is on its way to the United States as the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border appears to have no end in sight.

This caravan, mostly comprised of Central and South Americans, is around 5,000 people who left Tapachula in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas on Saturday. The Mexican National Guard attempted to stop the caravan after it shortly left the city but failed as the mass of people pushed the soldiers aside.

Since then, the caravan has continued on foot and has made it a little more than 20 miles. It appears Mexican law enforcement and the military have not tried to stop the large group since Saturday.

As of now, the caravan is planning on stopping in Mexico City. Fox News reports this caravan is so organized it even has a QR code for people to sign up. It will take some time for this large group of migrants to reach the U.S.-Mexico border since it is now illegal for drivers and truckers to give rides to people making their way north. If some or most of the caravan makes it somewhere along America's southern border, it will add to the strain U.S. authorities have been dealing with all year as apprehensions and got aways reached an all-time high.

