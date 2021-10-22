This Is Who Dr. Fauci Blames for the Rise in Deaths Among Adults in the UK

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, blamed children in the United Kingdom for being the main reason why they have seen an increase in COVID-19 deaths. It is for that reason why he believes children need to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

CNN anchor John Berman noted the U.K. has experienced an "18 percent increase in cases, 15 percent increase in hospitalizations and an 11 percent increase in deaths."

"Adults there are 80% vaccinated right now, so why do you think we are seeing that increase?" he asked.

"Well, that's a very interesting question, John. I spoke with my British colleagues just several days ago trying to find out what that's all about. It's at least partially explained by the fact that they don't vaccinate their children, the younger children. What they are seeing is spread among children, which, for the most part, at least 50 percent, is without symptoms, but children are then spreading it to members of the family. So they are seeing people getting infected. So right now, they are re-examining what their policy is going to be about vaccinating children," Fauci said.

"Are we going to end up where the U.K. is?" Berman asked.

"Well, I would hope not. I believe that if we continue to get more and more people vaccinated — you know, we are doing pretty well with the vaccine, but as I mentioned several times, John, there are about 65 or so million people who are eligible to be vaccinated, who have not yet gotten vaccinated. If we vaccinate the overwhelming majority of those people, together with the vaccination of the younger children, which has just now been shown to be effective and safe, then I don't believe that we will see a surge. It will really be up to us. It's how well we do about getting vaccinated," Fauci replied.

Berman expressed concern about parents "getting in the way" of kids getting a COVID-19 vaccine if it gets approval from the government.

The science has shown time and again that young children are at very low risk of getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19. Still, the CDC has said even if kids aged 5-11 get a vaccine, they will still have to wear a mask while in school.