Illegal Immigration

Border Patrol Finds Two Young Sisters Abandoned In the Yuma Sector

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Oct 14, 2021 4:20 PM
  Share   Tweet
Border Patrol Finds Two Young Sisters Abandoned In the Yuma Sector

Source: US Border Patrol Yuma Sector

U.S. Border Patrol in the Yuma Sector announced on Tuesday an agent working along a popular crossing spot for illegal immigrants found two young girls by themselves. 

"Early this afternoon, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents found two young migrant sisters wandering in the marshy area south of Morelos Dam, which is an often-used crossing point by unaccompanied migrant juveniles. Agents working in the area spotted the six-year-old and four-year-old girls alone," Border Patrol said on Facebook.

"A Yuma Sector agent, concerned about their safety, quickly approached the young girls, and escorted them to safer terrain. The girls were carrying a note with contact information for their 'Tia.' The girls were taken into custody and attempts will be made to reunite them with family."

Children being abandoned along the U.S.-Mexico border has been occurring for some time as now Title 42 no longer applies to them.

Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino of the El Centro Sector showed video of a girl being abandoned by a coyote after being brought over the border wall.

During the height of the surge of illegal immigrants in the Del Rio Sector, Border Patrol agents found a 3-month-old boy and 2-year-old girl abandoned on the banks of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Twitter to Maxine Waters: Lady, No One Hacked Your Account
Matt Vespa
Whitmer Knew About Michigan City's Lead Crisis For Years But Did Nothing
Spencer Brown
Why the Head of CA's Largest Union Has Bolted from the Organization
Matt Vespa
Loudon County School District Is Trying to Hide a Nasty Secret Concerning Its 'Woke' Bathroom Policy
Matt Vespa
Obama Economic Advisor: Buckle Up, Inflation Will Get Out of Control Thanks to a Woke Fed
Katie Pavlich

Dems in Full Panic? DNC to Pump Their 'Largest Ever Investment in Virginia'
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular