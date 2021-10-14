Border Patrol Finds Two Young Sisters Abandoned In the Yuma Sector

U.S. Border Patrol in the Yuma Sector announced on Tuesday an agent working along a popular crossing spot for illegal immigrants found two young girls by themselves.

"Early this afternoon, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents found two young migrant sisters wandering in the marshy area south of Morelos Dam, which is an often-used crossing point by unaccompanied migrant juveniles. Agents working in the area spotted the six-year-old and four-year-old girls alone," Border Patrol said on Facebook.

"A Yuma Sector agent, concerned about their safety, quickly approached the young girls, and escorted them to safer terrain. The girls were carrying a note with contact information for their 'Tia.' The girls were taken into custody and attempts will be made to reunite them with family."

Children being abandoned along the U.S.-Mexico border has been occurring for some time as now Title 42 no longer applies to them.

Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino of the El Centro Sector showed video of a girl being abandoned by a coyote after being brought over the border wall.

ABANDONED at the border: A 7 y/o girl was left alone by her smuggler after a #dangerous descent from the border wall. She traveled from El Salvador to Mexico (alone) before being taken to a house for several days w other children. WATCH below.



? https://t.co/NROpAEG91L @CBP pic.twitter.com/II4sG37CRi — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) October 12, 2021

During the height of the surge of illegal immigrants in the Del Rio Sector, Border Patrol agents found a 3-month-old boy and 2-year-old girl abandoned on the banks of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas.