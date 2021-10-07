Could This City Be the Next Place to Be Overwhelmed with Illegal Immigrants?

YUMA, Ariz. — Illegal immigrants have been taking advantage of gaps along the new border wall system that were created after Joe Biden halted all construction shortly after being sworn in as president, and the wall system in the city of Yuma is no exception.

Shortly after arriving at a gap near the Morelos Dam on Wednesday, 11 illegal immigrants, whose nationalities ranged from Venezuelan to Haitian, arrived within an hour of each other. In addition to easy access into the United States with the border wall gaps, the water level in the Colorado River is low enough to walk across, minimizing the risk of drowning. At first, there was no Border Patrol present as it was Yuma police who were first on the scene. It took about another 30 minutes for a Border Patrol agent to arrive.