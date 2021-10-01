Democrat Congressman Says Border Patrol Didn't Use Whips But They Still Looked Racist

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) admitted during an interview with CSPAN that while the Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector were not using whips against the Haitians illegally entering the U.S., they still were in the wrong.

While wearing a mask for a remote interview, Green said the images of the agents on horseback attempting to protect the U.S. border was "unacceptable."

After users on social media falsely claimed the agents were using whips, it set off a firestorm of criticism and an official Department of Homeland Security investigation.

"Yes, and it is the treatment, the behavior that we are condemning. We are not condemning all of the officers, and it‘s important to say this, because sometimes people will assume things that are not true. I have worked with these officers, I have found them to be good people. I have no quarrel as it relates to all of them and I don‘t want to, in any way, paint with a broad brush," Green said. "But what I saw was unacceptable. I have a picture of what was posted on many stations as a person on a horse with the reins looping in the direction of a Haitian, as they were trying as best as they could to move them in a given direction. Well, this is what many people see."

"Here‘s what I see. I see is what happened at the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Bloody Sunday, persons on horses, persons marching across the bridge, persons being brutalized. That’s why it was Bloody Sunday. John Lewis was a dear friend of mine, said that he thought he was going to die on that bridge. It was just that horrific. So, my memories of persons on horses chasing people probably doesn't coincide with the memories of others," he added. "I also can remember and think of the time when persons who were of African ancestry, who were tethered to horses and they were beaten while they were walking, or at least there were whips cracking around them...the point is, that is unacceptable behavior for me."

A source within Border Patrol previously explained to Townhall what people got wrong about the incident:

"Agents use their reins for a lot of reasons. Primarily it's used to steer the horse, but agents will also spin them sometimes to deter people from getting too close to the horse. If they get too close, the horse can step on them, breaking bones or causing other injuries. Agents also need to maintain control of their reins so they don't lose control of the horse, which can cause injuries to immigrants, the agents, and the horses.

"We are not aware of anyone being struck with the reins."



