Capitol Hill Reporter Digs Herself a Hole After Trying to Mask Shame Family of Marine Killed In Kabul

Some reporters on Capitol Hill felt the need to mask shame what they thought was a run-of-the-mill tour being given by Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) on Thursday since a few in the group were not wearing masks.

Masks requirement in the House



Tours not allowed



Yet here we are — group of 9, only 2 in masks pic.twitter.com/zsdwCoFPSG — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) September 30, 2021

The classic dilemma: a member escorts in a tour, clearly not “official business,” Capitol Police are not empowered to enforce much of anything when it comes to members. No one is enforcing masks.



(See: members cursing out USCP at House chamber metal detectors when they try) https://t.co/TWBTIyojwj — K Tully-McManus (@ktullymcmanus) September 30, 2021

As it turns out, McClintock was not escorting a random group of people. The California congressman was giving a tour of the Capitol building to the family of Sgt. Nicole Gee, who was one of the Marines killed in a terrorist attack during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. A total of 13 U.S. service members were killed in the attack, with over a hundred Afghans also being killed.

The family was also on official business since they were meeting with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

This photo was of @RepMcClintock and the family of fallen Marine Sgt. Gee. They were in the Capitol for an official meeting with @GOPLeader.



So, yes, it was “clearly official business.” https://t.co/6VtInbY5RV — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) September 30, 2021

Despite being called out for their tattle-telling, Politico's Heather Caygle continued her mask crusade even though members of Congress don't always follow the rule.

Sure thing.



But could also wear a mask like everyone else here trying to stay safe. — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) September 30, 2021