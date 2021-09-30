Afghanistan

Capitol Hill Reporter Digs Herself a Hole After Trying to Mask Shame Family of Marine Killed In Kabul

 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Sep 30, 2021 12:25 PM
Source: Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/U.S. Marine Corps via AP

Some reporters on Capitol Hill felt the need to mask shame what they thought was a run-of-the-mill tour being given by Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) on Thursday since a few in the group were not wearing masks. 

As it turns out, McClintock was not escorting a random group of people. The California congressman was giving a tour of the Capitol building to the family of Sgt. Nicole Gee, who was one of the Marines killed in a terrorist attack during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. A total of 13 U.S. service members were killed in the attack, with over a hundred Afghans also being killed. 

The family was also on official business since they were meeting with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). 

Despite being called out for their tattle-telling, Politico's Heather Caygle continued her mask crusade even though members of Congress don't always follow the rule

