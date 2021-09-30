'Enough Is Enough': Border County Votes to Sue Joe Biden for Failing to Protect Southern Border

Val Verde County, Texas announced on Tuesday they will be forming a coalition with other counties and cities along the U.S.-Mexico border to sue President Joe Biden over his disastrous handling of the ongoing illegal immigration crisis.

The unanimous vote comes after the city of Del Rio, which is located in Val Verde County, saw a massive surge of mostly Haitians illegally enter the United States, overwhelming Border Patrol and local law enforcement. Because Border Patrol facilities were already over capacity, they had to place the illegal immigrants underneath the international bridge, resulting in third-world conditions while temperatures continued to reach 100 degrees every day.

The makeshift camp is now empty after the Department of Homeland Security released most of the illegal immigrants with notices to appear in court to start the asylum-seeking process. A few thousand were deported to Haiti, though many of the Haitians had been living in countries in South America after fleeing Haiti years earlier.

"We’ve talked about immigration reform for as long as I can remember. Both parties have had control of Washington at one point or another over the last 20 years, and we have failed to do anything about it other than create the mess that we have today," said Val Verde County Commissioner Beau Nettleton.

"It’s time that we get together with other counties and cities along the border and stand up and do something."

Nettleton further called on Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to get together to solve the long-standing problem.

#BREAKING Val Verde Co. to form coalition w/other border counties/cities to sue @POTUS “for failure to enforce the laws of the Constitution of the United States & failure to abide by his oath of office” & failure to protect/defend border. Vote was unanimous among commissioners. pic.twitter.com/GItZCvyyAT — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) September 28, 2021