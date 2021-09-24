Former Chief of Border Patrol Sends Dire Warning to Senate Leaders About Ongoing Border Crisis

Former Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol Rodney Scott sent a letter to Senate leaders on September 11 to warn them of the national security consequences of the current crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Scott, who served in the Border Patrol for almost 30 years, sent the letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI), and Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), according to Fox News. Loved by the rank and file of the agency, Scott was forced to retire by the Biden administration not long after they took over and illegal border crossings increased.

"As Chief, I was the most senior official responsible for border security between ports of entry," Scott wrote. "I witnessed the [unprecedented] seismic shift in border security and immigration policy that was initiated on January 20, 2021."

"I believe this policy shift and the associated public statements created the current border crisis. Of greater concern, I also witnessed a lack of any meaningful effort to secure our borders. Contrary to the current rhetoric, this is not simply another immigration surge. This is a national security threat," Scott added.

Noting he was sending the letter on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on 9/11, Scott wrote, "I am sickened by the avoidable and rapid disintegration of what was arguably the most effective border security in our Nation's history.

"Common sense border security recommendations from experienced career professionals are being ignored and stymied by inexperienced political appointees. The Biden administration's team at DHS is laser-focused on expediting the flow of migrants into the U.S. and downplaying the significant vulnerability this creates for terrorists, narcotics smugglers, human traffickers, and even hostile nations to gain access to our homeland."

Scott ended his letter by calling for the Senate to carry out its oversight responsibilities and volunteered to testify under oath to ensure "accurate information is provided."