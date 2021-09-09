Obama DHS Sec. Johnson Says This Is the Most Pressing Threat Against the US

Former Department of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson told MSNBC on Thursday that while the United States must remember the horrors of the terrorist attacks on 9/11, we must also be mindful of the threat of "global warming" poses to the nation.

Speaking with Andrea Mitchell, Johnson said domestic terror threats are also among the top concern as opposed to terroristic threats from outside the country.

"It’s important, given the traumatic events of what we saw in Afghanistan the last couple of weeks, not to lose sight of what the current threats to our nation are right now. You asked me what the top three security threats to the United States of America are? I’d say global warming, global warming, global warming," Johnson said.

"Followed by cybersecurity attacks and the rise of domestic extremism here in the United States, which now in terms of acts of terrorism outpaces terrorism directed by foreign terrorist organizations, and we need to stay focused on those — on those threats," he continued.

Johnson's choice of words for what the top three threats to the United States are is certainly head-turning because, now, liberals and climate activists say it's about "climate change" instead of "global warming," with many predictions made in the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s about global warming turning out to not be true.

In the same interview, Johnson did say it was shocking to see so many Taliban leaders who are on America's wanted list back in charge of the new government in Afghanistan.

"Two of the individuals now part of the Afghan government, members of the Taliban who are suspected of terrorist ties, one of whom is the interior minister. That’s my counterpart, he’s effectively the secretary of homeland security for Afghanistan, so that’s quite striking."