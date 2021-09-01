Shana Chappell, the mother of slain U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, had her Facebook and Instagram accounts temporarily deleted after she created a post that was critical of President Joe in the aftermath of her son's killing during the terrorist attack while he deployed in Kabul last week.

"It seems Instagram took it upon themselves to delete my account because i am assuming it was because i gained so many followers over my sons death due to Biden’s negligence, ignorance and him being a traitor! I’m gonna assume that Facebook is gonna delete me next! Funny how these leftist one sided pieces of crap don’t want the truth to come out!" Chappell, a supporter of President Trump, wrote on Monday.

"This is the post that made Instagram disable my account," Chappell said in another post on Monday. "As soon as i posted about what happened to my son Instagram started pulling up my posts from months ago and sending me notifications that if i kept posting stuff like that they would disable my account! Posts from months ago!!!!! But the real reason they disabled my account is because of this post! And Facebook will come after me next!"

The post she linked to has since been removed. In a statement to the Daily Caller, Facebook said they banned Chappell by mistake.

"We express our deepest condolences to Ms. Chappell and her family. Her tribute to her heroic son does not violate any of our policies. While the post was not removed, her account was incorrectly deleted and we have since restored it."

Chappell also posted on her Facebook account what happened when she met with Biden when she went to receive her son's remains at Dover Air Force base: