Jim Banks: Biden's Team Is Telling Congress They Know Afghanistan Evacuation Is a 'Sh*tshow'

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Aug 24, 2021 2:10 PM
Source: Rep. Jim Banks

Congressman Jim Banks (R-IN) tweeted on Tuesday after attending a Congressional briefing on the chaotic situation in Afghanistan that President Joe Biden's team has acknowledged behind closed doors they know how bad the evacuation is going despite what the Biden administration is telling the American public.

"One thing is painfully clear. The Biden team says one thing behind closed doors, admits mistakes, knows this is a shitshow and the President is lying and telling us something different from the White House. Shameful!" Banks said.

The briefing comes as it was announced on Tuesday Biden will not be extending the presence of American troops in Kabul past August 31. The calls to extend the evacuation mission have increased since thousands of Americans are said to be still trapped in Kabul and are unable to get to Hamid Karzai International Airport because the Taliban is preventing people from reaching the airport.

The Pentagon and the White House still have yet to give a hard number on how many Americans are still trying to leave the country and how many have been able to be airlifted away.


