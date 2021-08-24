Jim Banks: Biden's Team Is Telling Congress They Know Afghanistan Evacuation Is a 'Sh*tshow'

Congressman Jim Banks (R-IN) tweeted on Tuesday after attending a Congressional briefing on the chaotic situation in Afghanistan that President Joe Biden's team has acknowledged behind closed doors they know how bad the evacuation is going despite what the Biden administration is telling the American public.

"One thing is painfully clear. The Biden team says one thing behind closed doors, admits mistakes, knows this is a shitshow and the President is lying and telling us something different from the White House. Shameful!" Banks said.

Just walked out of the Congressional briefing on Afghanistan. One thing is painfully clear. The Biden team says one thing behind closed doors, admits mistakes, knows this is a shitshow and the President is lying and telling us something different from the White House. Shameful! — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 24, 2021

The briefing comes as it was announced on Tuesday Biden will not be extending the presence of American troops in Kabul past August 31. The calls to extend the evacuation mission have increased since thousands of Americans are said to be still trapped in Kabul and are unable to get to Hamid Karzai International Airport because the Taliban is preventing people from reaching the airport.

The Taliban doesn’t get to draw red lines or set deadlines to the United States of America. Only we do! Any President who kow-tows to the Taliban is unfit to be Commander in Chief! — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 24, 2021

6 out of 7 of those evacuated from Afghanistan are not American. The question every American should be asking today is why aren’t all of our resources being dedicated to evacuating every American from behind enemy lines first?! — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 24, 2021

The Pentagon and the White House still have yet to give a hard number on how many Americans are still trying to leave the country and how many have been able to be airlifted away.



