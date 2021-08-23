Afghanistan

American Troops Engaged In a Firefight at Kabul's Airport Amid Chaotic Evacuations

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Aug 23, 2021 12:25 PM
Source: Screenshot/@USMC

The U.S. military confirmed on Monday American forces protecting Hamid Karzai International Airport were engaged in a brief firefight after an "unknown hostile actor" shot at them and Afghan security forces.

U.S. Central Command said in a press release no Americans were injured or killed during the gunfight.

"No U.S. or coalition forces were hurt during a brief exchange of gunfire last night outside the north gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport. The incident appeared to begin when an unknown hostile actor fired upon Afghan security forces involved in motoring access to the gate. The Afghans returned fire, and in keeping with their right to self-defense, so too did U.S. and coalition troops," CENTCOM Spokesman Capt. William Urban said.

Several Afghan troops were wounded and one was killed during the shooting.

During a press briefing on Monday, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby hinted it does not seem U.S. forces will be sent to resecure the abandoned Bagram airbase to help evacuate American citizens and Afghans, despite heightened calls since the civilian airport in Kabul is harder to secure against enemy attacks and hard to get so since the Taliban have surrounded the airport to prevent people from entering.

