Heartwarming Photo Shows US Marine Taking Care of Afghan Infant During Chaotic Evacuation

There have been many tragic scenes that have played out during the chaotic evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport as thousands of American citizens and Afghans are trying to leave the country to flee from the Taliban, but there are some glimmers of hope amid the tragic situation.

One photo was taken by Sgt. Isaiah Campbell on August 20 shows a U.S. Marine assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit helping to comfort an infant during the evacuation at the airport. Other images show Marines and other U.S. service members helping take care of the people who have managed to make it into the airport despite the Taliban establishing checkpoints to prevent people from getting inside to leave the country.

One major issue for Americans and others who want to leave the country has been their inability to get through the Taliban checkpoints. For now, the U.S. military has been ordered to not leave the Hamid Karzai International Airport, but that has not stopped French and British special forces from leaving the perimeter to get their citizens and escort them to the airport.

NEW: @LucasFoxNews tells @HARRISFAULKNER that U.S. forces are "under strict orders" not to leave the Kabul airport to rescue Americans.



Amazing line: "The U.S. government is counting on the Taliban to help Americans and Afghans get access to the airport." #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/sT4wWHA2oh — John Cooper (@thejcoop) August 20, 2021

During his press conference on Friday, President Joe Biden said he had no intention of sending out U.S. units to do similar rescue operations because the U.S. has been in contact with the Taliban to allow U.S. citizens and Afghans safe passage, despite real-time reports show evidence to the contrary.