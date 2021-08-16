Afghanistan

Afghanistan Veterans Speak Out as the Country Falls to the Taliban

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Aug 16, 2021 10:50 AM
Source: AP Photo/Zabi Karimi

U.S. military veterans of the war in Afganistan understandably are feeling lost and upset seeing the Taliban take over the country with lightning speed after they were ousted from power nearly 20 years ago.

The Taliban took the capital, Kabul, in a matter of hours without much fighting after the Afghan military and government collapsed. As a result, the U.S. military had to deploy around 6,000 troops to facilitate the evacuation of U.S. embassy personnel and citizens via Hamid Karzai International Airport. 

Afghan civilians have flooded the airport in a desperate bid to leave the country, resulting in stampedes and even people falling out of the sky after trying to cling to planes taking off.

U.S. veterans have taken to social media to express their anger, confusion, and heartbreak over the situation, especially since the evacuation of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies at risk of death from the Taliban appears to have been cobbled together at the last minute. 

While all of this is occurring, it appears President Joe Biden has no plans to address the nation about the situation and is still at Camp David. Even White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is out of the office on a vacation for the week.

