Adam Kinzinger Uses Semantic Gymnastics to Downplay Nationwide 2020 Riots

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) tried to explain away the reason why members of Congress were not holding a hearing on the widespread riots that occurred in 2020 during his opening statement for the Select House Committee investigating the Capitol riot.

Kinzinger said as an officer in the Illinois Air National Guard he was activated as part of the response to the 2020 BLM riots, "I condemn those riots and the destruction of property that resulted. But not once did I ever feel that the future of self-governance was threatened like I did on January 6.

"There is a difference between breaking the law and rejecting the rule of law, between a crime, even grave crimes and a coup," Kinzinger said. "As we begin our work today, I want to call this committee’s attention to an oath of office, not to a party, not to an individual, but to the Constitution that represents all Americans."

What Kinzinger does not realize is that many of the riots that occurred across the United States last year would be applicable to his odd "difference between breaking the law and rejecting the rule of law" talking point.

Take what happened in Minneapolis after George Floyd's death. Protesters and rioters focused much of their attention and anger towards the Minneapolis Police Department 3rd Precinct. Sure there was plenty of looting at the stores nearby, but they tried, for almost a week, to take over the police building.

They were eventually successful on the night of May 28 after Mayor Jacob Fry ordered police to abandon their post. Even while the police officer fled, they were continued to be attacked by the mob. Once the officers were gone, the rioters ransacked the precinct and it was eventually set on fire. Quite a rejection of the "rule of law" if you ask me. It would take a few more days before a somewhat peaceful time would return to Minneapolis.

This is the moment when Minneapolis police officers abandoned the 3rd precinct building. Rioters chased them as they left and continued to throw objects at the police vehicles. pic.twitter.com/KoxAAYiUIN — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 29, 2020

Or take what happened in Seattle a short time later. There was a small section of the city that was taken over by rioters, thanks to Seattle Mayor Jenny Durken (D) ordering Seattle police officers to abandon the East Precinct, and they declared themselves to be independent of the United States. Not only were they rejecting "the rule of law," occupiers were rejecting the idea of our nation.

Protesters have put on the barricades that those coming into the area are “now leaving the USA” and entering the “Cap Hill autonomous zone” or “Free Capitol Hill.” pic.twitter.com/zGNBYAyLOg — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 9, 2020

What about the monthlong siege at the U.S. Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse in Portland, Oregon, which is federal property and a place where law, order, and justice are dispensed. The federal response to rioters continually attacking the building and injuring officers was criticized by Democrats and much of the mainstream media, falsely promoting this idea they were attacking peaceful protesters. A legitimate bomb, not a large firework, was thrown at the courthouse during the riots.

What happened at the Capitol building on January 6 was wrong and should have never happened, but if Kinzinger wants to try to spin why Congress should not investigate what happened to everyday Americans last year then he needs to come up with a better excuse.