Tucker Carlson's and Sean Hannity's Ratings Blew CNN Town Hall with Joe Biden Out of the Water

A regular Wednesday night on Fox News had more viewers than the much-hyped CNN town hall, hosted by Don Lemon, with President Joe Biden.

According to Nielsen Media Research, CNN's town hall, which ran for about an hour and a half between 8:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., averaged 1.4 million total viewers and 306,000 viewers in the 25-54 age demo. By contrast, Fox News had an average 2.7 million total viewers and 464,000 in the 25-54 age demo during the same time.

While Fox News host Tucker Carlson had a normal show, Sean Hannity hosted a special town hall with guests that included Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Congresswoman Maria Salazar (R-FL), and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R).

CNN’s town hall finished last with total viewers among the cable networks. MSNBC came in second place with averaging 1.6 million viewers Wednesday night.

During CNN's town hall, Biden said he wanted to ban not just the AR-15 and similarly styled rifles, but handguns as well.

"I’m the only guy that ever got — passed legislation when I was a senator to make sure we eliminated assault weapons," Biden said. "The idea you need a weapon that can have the ability to fire 20, 30, 40, 50, 120 shots from that weapon, whether it’s a, whether it’s a 9mm pistol or whether it’s a rifle, is ridiculous."

"I’m continuing to push to eliminate the sale of those things, but I’m not likely to get that done in the near term,"

He also said Republicans are lying when they say it is the Democratic party who are anti-police, despite multiple Democrats in Congress continue to call for defunding of police departments.