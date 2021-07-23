DC Police Chief Incensed After Another Shooting In Broad Daylight: You Cannot Coddle Violent Criminals!

Robert Contee III, chief of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, did not hold back during his Friday press conference following a daytime shooting near downtown Washington, D.C. on Thursday that saw multiple rounds being fired near outdoor diners.

Two people were shot in what appeared to be a targeted shooting that resulted in people scrambling for cover. D.C. Police have released video of the suspects and the vehicle they left the scene in.

Customers describe seeing “sparks” and running inside the restaurant.



Another customer says she saw a young guy running and firing a gun.



DC’s bustling 14th Street is virtually shutdown as the investigation begins. pic.twitter.com/8sxu1bE9sH — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) July 23, 2021

The suspects and vehicle, described as an older black sedan, were captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in video here. pic.twitter.com/n8P2gR5ps9 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 23, 2021

"But I will tell you the truth, the real issue is we have a vicious cycle of bad actors who do things, no accountability, and they end up back in communities, and the police officers, I guarantee you when we lock up whoever did this, they will be no stranger to us, I promise you that," Contee said.

Contee, a lifelong resident of the nation's capital, said he has been part of the police department for 30 years and started his career patrolling in the district where Thursday's shooting took place.

"You cannot coddle violent criminals, you cannot treat violent criminals who are out here making communities unsafe for you, for your loved ones, for me, for my loved ones," he continued. "They might not want a job! They might not. They might not need services! What they may require is to be off of our streets because they're making it unsafe for us. And if that’s what it requires, then that’s what it requires and we have to own that. We have to own it because if not, we see more of this."

Thursday's shooting comes shortly after another shooting took place right outside Nationals Park during the Washington Nationals' game against the San Diego Padres. While it took place outside the stadium, it caused some panic among the attendees. Three people were injured in that shooting.



