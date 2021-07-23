Police

DC Police Chief Incensed After Another Shooting In Broad Daylight: You Cannot Coddle Violent Criminals!

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jul 23, 2021 3:10 PM
  Share   Tweet
DC Police Chief Incensed After Another Shooting In Broad Daylight: You Cannot Coddle Violent Criminals!

Source: Fox News/Screenshot

Robert Contee III, chief of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, did not hold back during his Friday press conference following a daytime shooting near downtown Washington, D.C. on Thursday that saw multiple rounds being fired near outdoor diners.

Two people were shot in what appeared to be a targeted shooting that resulted in people scrambling for cover. D.C. Police have released video of the suspects and the vehicle they left the scene in.

"But I will tell you the truth, the real issue is we have a vicious cycle of bad actors who do things, no accountability, and they end up back in communities, and the police officers, I guarantee you when we lock up whoever did this, they will be no stranger to us, I promise you that," Contee said.

Contee, a lifelong resident of the nation's capital, said he has been part of the police department for 30 years and started his career patrolling in the district where Thursday's shooting took place.

"You cannot coddle violent criminals, you cannot treat violent criminals who are out here making communities unsafe for you, for your loved ones, for me, for my loved ones," he continued. "They might not want a job! They might not. They might not need services! What they may require is to be off of our streets because they're making it unsafe for us. And if that’s what it requires, then that’s what it requires and we have to own that. We have to own it because if not, we see more of this."

Thursday's shooting comes shortly after another shooting took place right outside Nationals Park during the Washington Nationals' game against the San Diego Padres. While it took place outside the stadium, it caused some panic among the attendees. Three people were injured in that shooting.


  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Did a Co-Host for The View Realize She Blew Up the Liberal Narrative on ID Mandates This Week?
Matt Vespa
Is The Biden White House Hiding Breakthrough COVID Infections on Its Staff? They Won't Say.
Matt Vespa
The Biden DOJ Does Not Care If Democratic Governors Were Negligent in COVID Nursing Home Deaths
Matt Vespa
Deranged Senator: We Demand More Investigations Into...Brett Kavanaugh
Guy Benson
Amid Soaring Crime, Liberal Utopia San Francisco Considers $20K Trash Can Prototypes
Spencer Brown
GOP Senator Says Biden Has a 'PhD in Lying' Over 'Defund the Police' Claim
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular