Washington, DC Teens Involved In Carjacking Have Charges Dropped as Crime Soars in the City

Two teenagers allegedly involved in an attempted carjacking in the Navy Yard neighborhood in Washington, D.C. had their charges dropped as similar incidents are on the rise in the nation's capital.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a press release the incident occurred on Friday and a total of four suspects were involved. The suspects approached the victim and tried to steal the vehicle, one of whom used a stun gun on the victim, however they were unsuccessful in stealing it.

All suspects then fled the scene but three arrested by police with the fourth being able to get away. The arrested suspects are all female and are aged 16, 14, and 12 years-old.

MPD announces arrests in an Attempted Armed Carjacking Offense that occurred on Friday, July 9, 2021, in the 1200 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast. This case remains under investigation.



The latest carjacking comes as the city has seen an increase of incidents, with data showing 207 carjackings were reported between January and April in the D.C. area in 2021, while there were only 60 carjackings during the same period in 2020.

In one particularly tragic case this year, two young girls tried to steal a car from an UberEats driver, who tried to fight them off but was killed when he was flung from the car. The girls, aged 13 and 15, were arrested in the murder of Mohammad Anwar and sentenced to juvenile detention until they turn 21, according to Fox News.

In addition to an increase in carjackings, homicides are on the rise in the city, up 8 percent from last year. Washington, D.C. reached its 100th homicide on Friday. Mayor Muriel Bowser has said the crime surge is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, kids being out of school, and joblessness.