Rep. Jim Banks: In Order to Stop the Border Crisis, the GOP Must Win Back the House

LA JOYA, Texas — Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), chairman of the Republican Study Committee, led a delegation of Republican Study Committee (RSC) members to the U.S.-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley for President Donald Trump's visit to the region as the immigration crisis continues.

While on the ground on Tuesday night, I showed the congressional members the area in La Joya where illegal immigrants often show up to turn themselves in to Border Patrol or local law enforcement. When we arrived at the area just past 11:30 pm, migrants had already shown up and were being processed by Border Patrol.

Banks told Townhall that because it is much easier to see people illegally crossing into the United States in the Rio Grande Valley, he thinks that was a factor in why Vice President Kamala Harris decided to go to the El Paso Sector instead.

"But this tells the real story. El Paso doesn't tell the full story. I'm sure she received some briefings in El Paso, but she's not going to see firsthand the humanitarian crisis that she and the Biden administration has caused from January 20 forward," Banks said.

Biden purposefully undid successful Trump policies to create open borders and in the process created the worst humanitarian crisis at the border we’ve ever seen.



Absolutely shameful! pic.twitter.com/gT3s8zrIDZ — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) June 30, 2021

Banks explained that while Republicans are in the minority in the House, the best thing they can do is to bring attention to the crisis so the American people can see the effects of Democratic leadership. It is because of the degrading situation at the border, along with the secondary and third effects further in the United States, Banks is confident Republicans will take back the House in 2022, which will enable them to address the surge.

"Let me say, first and foremost, Republicans have never been more unified than they are at the moment about securing the border...we are more unified today than we've ever been on that front. When we get the majority back in the midterm, hopefully, we get the majority back in the Senate, it gives us the leverage so we can negotiate with President Biden to do something to address the crisis that's going on right now at the border," Banks said. "Right now, Democrats have no interest in securing the border and dealing with the crisis here. They've turned a blind eye...and they will continue to do so until they're forced by the opposing party to do something about it. That can't happen until we get the majority back."

Illegal immigrants continued to show up throughout the night while the congressional delegation was present in La Joya. Some members were able to talk with the unaccompanied children to find out where they came from, which included countries such as Honduras and Guatemala.



