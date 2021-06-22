Joy Behar Reveals She's Still Nervous About Gathering with Large Groups Despite Being Vaxxed

"The View" host Joy Behar revealed during Tuesday's episode she is still scared about gathering with large groups of people even though she has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Behar told host Whoopi Goldberg that while she is not nervous about going outside the house in general, she will not go into crowded situations.

"No. I do have concerns about going into situations where there are mobs of people, and I will not go there. I mean, I just had to turn down a family member's wedding because they were inviting 250 people. I can't — I can't do that," Behar said.

"On the other hand, I'm following the science, and I have been double vaxxed and every doctor on television on this show and others tells you that if you get the double vaccine, you're pretty good with the variant, that you are not going to get it. And so what more do people have to hear? We'll never leave the house if people are continuously afraid to go out," she added.

Host Sara Haines said she feels fine with not wearing a mask when she is outside but "I don't go toward crowds."

"We were at a farmer's market this weekend and Max and I had our masks off, and then I put mine on, like, this. This is my new move, and Max is, like, 'Why are you doing that?' I was, like, 'Because I can't tell what other people are comfortable with.' A lot of people still had masks on and masks off," Haines continued. "So, I do this halfsy thing when I'm in doubt, and I'm just walking around like, are you good? Because if someone has their all masked up, I adapt even outside for them if I'm in, you know, talking with them, and so it's just that this unknown period is almost trickier than when we had real rules. So we'll see, but I'm a get out of the house, let's start to live again. I'm — I'm excited."