American Flag

No One Is Buying the NYT's Attempt to Spin Editorial Board Member Being Disturbed Seeing American Flags

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jun 09, 2021 10:35 AM
  Share   Tweet
No One Is Buying the NYT's Attempt to Spin Editorial Board Member Being Disturbed Seeing American Flags

Source: AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

The New York Times released a statement regarding Editorial Board member Mara Gay stating during an MSNBC interview on Tuesday that it was "disturbing" to see dozens of American and pro-Trump flags while she was visiting Long Island.

"I was on Long Island this weekend, visiting a really dear friend and I was really disturbed. I saw, you know, dozens and dozens of pickup trucks with expletives against Joe Biden on the back of them, Trump flags, and some cases, just dozens of American flags, which is also just disturbing, because essentially the message was clear, 'This is my country. This is not your country. I own this.'"

Gay's comment sparked widespread online mockery and criticism, with the Times saying her comments "have been irresponsibly taken out of context. Her argument was that Trump and many of his supporters have politicized the American flag. The attacks on her today are ill-informed and grounded in bad-faith."

The Times' statement then got massive pushback from Twitter users as well because the video of Gay's comments can be seen by anyone.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The Three Words You Should Hurl at Fauci Regarding His Latest COVID Remarks
Matt Vespa
A New Study Shows, Again, That Hydroxychloroquine Works
Katie Pavlich
Marco Rubio Rips Val Demings' Progressive Voting Record After Senate Bid Announcement
Reagan McCarthy

Liberal Writer: 'Anyone Who Flies an American Flag on a Pickup Truck Is a... Different Breed of White People'
Matt Vespa
What Led Biden to Walk Away From Infrastructure Talks With Republicans
Leah Barkoukis
Analysis: The Preposterous Ellie Kemper Racial 'Controversy' and Inevitable Apology
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular