Gun Control

David Hogg: People Like 'Unstable' Marjorie Taylor Greene Should Not Have Access to AR-15s

Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: May 21, 2021 10:15 AM
Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Gun control activist David Hogg told "The Young Turks" host Cenk Uygur that because of his past interactions with mentally "unstable" Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), she and others like her should not have access to AR-15s.

Due to Greene having a previous confrontation with Hogg when they were walking around Capitol Hill, Hogg said her and people like her should not be able to own firearms, though he admitted this would likely not happen.

"Somebody that’s chasing Congress members and even — I was just 18 years old at the time — like that, you know, saying I have — basically implying that they were ready to shoot me or shoot other people and they’re talking about how they have a concealed weapon and things like that. I don’t think anybody like that should necessarily have a gun," Hogg said. "Now, realistically, do I think anything’s going to happen? No, because unfortunately, I think we wait for really bad stuff to happen until we’re — legislators get the courage to act unfortunately a lot of the time. But I don’t think somebody like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is clearly unstable, should have access to a weapon like an AR-15, or any weapon, period, in my opinion."

"You know, they are a danger to them — likely to themselves, but for sure to others, as we’ve seen with the recent video that came out about AOC and the videos that have come out of various other people and Congress members as well. I don’t — unfortunately, there’s a long history of gun violence taking place on the floor, the House and Senate floor. I don’t want to see that history repeat itself when we have the chance to prevent it right now. And I seriously just think that something needs to be done," Hogg concluded.

