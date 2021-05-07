Mika Brzezinski Melts Down Over Texas Republicans Strengthening Election Integrity

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski went on a tirade over Republicans in Texas passing laws to ensure voting is done in a secure way so faith in the results of elections can be restored.

Brzezinski vented to MSNBC political analyst Elise Jordan about Texas Republicans, former President Donald Trump, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) trying to ruin future administrations for decades to come by passing such laws.

"These laws based on the notion that there was widespread voter fraud. These laws based on lies. These laws validating the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen. It’s growing the belief, by the way, that January 6th didn’t matter either. It is going on Fox, Gov. Ron DeSantis with a stunt, signing a fake bill that, you know, isn’t the real bill, but he signed it somewhere else, but doing a stunt on live TV to Fox viewers lapping it all up, millions of people. Again, all based on a lie and a stunt to grow that belief that the election was stolen," Brzezinski said.

"It points to two things. First of all, to the really pathetic nature of these politicians’ ability to lead and go with their gut and put country over party. That’s number one," she continued. "But number two, let’s just admit it, Trump is clawing his way back. He is so angry that he won 'fairly' that he is going to do whatever he can to try to feed that lie, using whatever power or whatever authority he has over these pathetic Republicans who have no spines, who are so scared of him, even though they could be done with him, they could be free of him, and they could put him behind them if they would just say and do the right thing."

Brzezinski further went after Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) for trying to help remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from her being the GOP conference chair.

The Texas voting bill has passed the state House and Senate, with DeSantis signing a voting bill into law this week.

Floridians can rest assured that their votes count and that Florida will continue to conduct elections that are efficient, transparent and secure. https://t.co/0URffO6WZb pic.twitter.com/tO7pWNwILD — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 6, 2021



