The Texas House candidate who was backed by anti-Trump Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) had a lackluster performance in the special election for the 6th Congressional district that was held on Saturday.

Michael Wood, who is a Marine Corps veteran, was backed by Kinzinger's Country First PAC. Out of the 11 Republicans who ran in the special election, Wood came in 5th place, placing 9th overall with 2,503 votes when factoring in the Democrats who also ran. Like Kinzinger, Wood is vocally anti-Trump, accusing him of fomenting the January 6 riot at the Capitol building.

In a statement after his loss, Wood wrote:

"I am gravely concerned about the state of the Republican Party. Let me be clear: this is not because I lost an election. I am concerned because a Republican President of the United States lied to the American people, took advantage of his supporters’ noble patriotism, encouraged a mob to disrupt the lawful operations of the United States Congress, was derelict in his duty as commander-in-chief to put an end to this insurrection – and then the overwhelming majority of elected Republicans in Congress failed to show the courage this moment required."

Kinzinger continued to show support after the loss, tweeting he was very proud of Wood.

Very proud of you. Taking back the narrative from liars isn’t easy but it’s a fight worth having, and we will win. https://t.co/kiV2J5Eu64 — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) May 3, 2021

Susan Wright, who came in first place out of the 23 candidates, ran after Rep. Ron Wright, her husband, died from COVID-19 complications in February. Wright gained the support of most Texas Republicans and former President Donald Trump. Since Wright did not get over 50 percent of the vote, she and fellow GOP candidate Jake Ellzey will compete again in a runoff election.