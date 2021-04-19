Riots

Local News Reporter Harasses Paramedic After Donating...$10 to Kyle Rittenhouse's Defense Fund

Apr 19, 2021
Source: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Jason Nguyen, an investigative reporter with Salt Lake City's ABC4 News, posted on Twitter he had tried to get answers from a local paramedic who had donated $10 to Kyle Rittenhouse's defense fund after private donor data was leaked.

Rittenhouse is charged with killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, along with wounding Gaige Grosskreutz with an AR-15 during the riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin when he was 17-years-old last year. Rittenhouse's defense team has argued video evidence shows he shot the three individuals in self-defense.

Nguyen posted a photo of himself knocking on the door of the paramedic's home for the story.

The West Valley Fire Department confirmed the paramedic is under investigation because he donated using his government email account.

"We can confirm that Craig Shepherd is an employee of the West Valley City Fire Department. We have become aware of a donation made using his government email account. We are conducting an investigation into this matter, however, such a donation would be representative of personal actions and not those of West Valley City."

Nguyen's story was heavily criticized on Twitter:

